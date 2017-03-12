Top Stories
Lady Gaga &amp; Boyfriend Christian Carino Hit the Studio Together

Lady Gaga & Boyfriend Christian Carino Hit the Studio Together

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Jack Huston to Replace Daniel Craig in James Bond Movies?

Jack Huston to Replace Daniel Craig in James Bond Movies?

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Sun, 12 March 2017 at 1:50 pm

Octavia Spencer & Brooklyn Decker Inspire at SXSW Brunch

Octavia Spencer & Brooklyn Decker Inspire at SXSW Brunch

Octavia Spencer was all smiles during the 2017 SXSW Festival.

The Oscar-winning actress stepped out for Twitter’s #SheInspiresMe Brunch with Brooklyn Decker and Caity Lotz at Bar 96 on Saturday (March 11) in Austin, Texas.

Octavia is at the festival promoting her new film Small Town Crime, which follows Ex-cop, Mike Kendall, finds the body of a young woman and, in an act of self-redemption, becomes hellbent on finding the killer. While his uncouth, quirky detective style helps break the case, his dogged determination puts his family in danger.
Just Jared on Facebook
octavia spencer brooklyn decker sxsw brunch 01
octavia spencer brooklyn decker sxsw brunch 02
octavia spencer brooklyn decker sxsw brunch 03
octavia spencer brooklyn decker sxsw brunch 04
octavia spencer brooklyn decker sxsw brunch 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 SXSW Festival, Brooklyn Decker, caity lotz, Octavia Spencer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here