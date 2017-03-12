Octavia Spencer & Brooklyn Decker Inspire at SXSW Brunch

Octavia Spencer was all smiles during the 2017 SXSW Festival.

The Oscar-winning actress stepped out for Twitter’s #SheInspiresMe Brunch with Brooklyn Decker and Caity Lotz at Bar 96 on Saturday (March 11) in Austin, Texas.

Octavia is at the festival promoting her new film Small Town Crime, which follows Ex-cop, Mike Kendall, finds the body of a young woman and, in an act of self-redemption, becomes hellbent on finding the killer. While his uncouth, quirky detective style helps break the case, his dogged determination puts his family in danger.