Top Stories
Joshua Jackson Kisses Mystery Woman During Romantic Dinner

Joshua Jackson Kisses Mystery Woman During Romantic Dinner

Victoria Beckham Visits the Louvre with Brooklyn &amp; His Ex

Victoria Beckham Visits the Louvre with Brooklyn & His Ex

Are Ginnifer Goodwin &amp; Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

Are Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

Johnny Manziel Is Engaged - See His Girlfriend's Ring

Johnny Manziel Is Engaged - See His Girlfriend's Ring

Sun, 12 March 2017 at 12:37 am

Patrick Stewart Cuddles His New Foster Pit Bull in Most Adorable Videos Ever

Patrick Stewart Cuddles His New Foster Pit Bull in Most Adorable Videos Ever

Patrick Stewart welcomed a new foster pit bull named Ginger into his home, and it resulted in one of the greatest friendships there ever was.

The 76-year-old Logan actor took to Instagram earlier this week to share videos of himself bonding with the pup.

“Thanks to @ASPCA and @WagsandWalks, @madameozell and I are finally fostering our 1st pitbull!” he captioned the first video in which he gets his very first slobbery kiss from Ginger (below). “Meet Ginger. I’m in LOVE. #AdoptDontShop #pitbullsofinstagram #pitbulls.”

Patrick then shared a clip of himself and Ginger spending some time together at the pool (“You pushed me in the pool, Ginger!”), followed by a video in which he allows Ginger to lay on the couch to nap while he pets her lovingly, and, just because it’s cute, a video featuring Ginger sneezing.

Watch below!

Click inside to watch the rest of the videos…

Gesundheit, Ginger! #Regram @madameozell: #GingerGurl @ASPCA @WagsandWalks #AdoptDontShop #FosteringSavesLives

A post shared by Patrick Stewart 💩 (@sirpatstew) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Patrick Stewart

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Swift's stalker had been reaching out to her for years - TMZ
  • Kristen Stewart's buzz cut is only temporary - Gossip Cop
  • We're loving Malia Obama's street style! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's what's next for The Vampire Diaries cast - Wetpaint
  • See the live action The Little Mermaid trailer - Lainey Gossip
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger is speaking out about those Donald Trump tweets - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here