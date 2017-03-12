Patrick Stewart Cuddles His New Foster Pit Bull in Most Adorable Videos Ever

Patrick Stewart welcomed a new foster pit bull named Ginger into his home, and it resulted in one of the greatest friendships there ever was.

The 76-year-old Logan actor took to Instagram earlier this week to share videos of himself bonding with the pup.

“Thanks to @ASPCA and @WagsandWalks, @madameozell and I are finally fostering our 1st pitbull!” he captioned the first video in which he gets his very first slobbery kiss from Ginger (below). “Meet Ginger. I’m in LOVE. #AdoptDontShop #pitbullsofinstagram #pitbulls.”

Patrick then shared a clip of himself and Ginger spending some time together at the pool (“You pushed me in the pool, Ginger!”), followed by a video in which he allows Ginger to lay on the couch to nap while he pets her lovingly, and, just because it’s cute, a video featuring Ginger sneezing.

Watch below!

A post shared by Patrick Stewart 💩 (@sirpatstew) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:32pm PST

Click inside to watch the rest of the videos…

The swimming lesson that wasn't. Our foster pibble Ginger is perfect afternoon company. @ASPCA @WagsandWalks #AdoptDontShop #pitbullsofinstagram #pitbull A post shared by Patrick Stewart 💩 (@sirpatstew) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:21pm PST

‪From what I understand rules and consistency are everything as a foster dog parent. #GingerGurl @ASPCA @WagsandWalks #AdoptDontShop #pitbull‬ #pitbullsofinstagram A post shared by Patrick Stewart 💩 (@sirpatstew) on Mar 10, 2017 at 10:09am PST