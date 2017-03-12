Top Stories
Lady Gaga & Boyfriend Christian Carino Hit the Studio Together

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Jack Huston to Replace Daniel Craig in James Bond Movies?

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Sun, 12 March 2017 at 1:15 pm

Pete Davidson Returns to 'SNL' After Getting Sober

Pete Davidson Returns to 'SNL' After Getting Sober

Pete Davidson made his triumphant return to Saturday Night Live after taking some time off.

The 23-year-old comedian joined the Weekend Update desk in his “resident young person” segment where he gave his first impressions of Donald Trump‘s administration.

“All the Republicans wanted Paul Ryan to come up with something to replace Obamacare, and now that he did, everybody hates it,” Pete said. “I know what this is like because for years, people have been asking me to quit drugs and get sober. And now that I have, everyone thinks I’m unfunny and boring””

Pete added, “But hey, at least I have dreams now, and I’ve started waking up with boners again. Hard as a rock.”

He later wrote on Instagram, “Good to be back and shitting on dudes like this”

Pete recently opened up about getting sober for the first time in eight years.

Pete Davidson Returns To SNL
