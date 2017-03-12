Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Boyfriend Jeff Leatham Are Engaged!

Colton Haynes & Boyfriend Jeff Leatham Are Engaged!

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Jack Huston to Replace Daniel Craig in James Bond Movies?

Jack Huston to Replace Daniel Craig in James Bond Movies?

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Sun, 12 March 2017 at 6:37 pm

Pregnant Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Jason Statham Have a Dinner Date in Santa Monica

Pregnant Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Jason Statham Have a Dinner Date in Santa Monica

Rosie Huntington Whiteley and her partner Jason Statham had a dinner date this weekend!

The 29-year-old model and 49-year-old actor stopped by Giorgio Baldi restaurant on Saturday (March 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Jason and Rosie are expecting their first child together later this year! They announced the news last month.

Earlier in the week, Rosie posted a cute photo with her adorable pup, where they both were lying on their backs! See it below.

🐭😍

A post shared by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on

Just Jared on Facebook
rosie huntington whiteley jason statham dinner date 01
rosie huntington whiteley jason statham dinner date 02
rosie huntington whiteley jason statham dinner date 03
rosie huntington whiteley jason statham dinner date 04
rosie huntington whiteley jason statham dinner date 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Jason Statham, Pregnant Celebrities, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here