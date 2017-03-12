Scarlett Johansson Gets Welcomed Into Five-Timers' Club in 'SNL' Monologue - Watch Now! (Video)

Scarlett Johansson received quite the honor during tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live!

The 32-year-old actress took on hosting duties for the comedy sketch show for her fifth time. (She has previously hosted in 2006, 2007, 2010, and 2015).

This means that Scarlett is now a member of the the Five-Timers’ Club, alongside celebs like Alec Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Justin Timberlake, Candice Bergen, Steve Martin, Tina Fey, and more.

During her opening monologue, Scarlett officially got inducted into the club by Kenan Thompson, as he put together highlight clips from Scarlett’s previous four times on the show and from her upcoming film with Kate McKinnon, Rough Night.

Kenan presented Scarlett with the Five-Timers’ jacket and a song reminiscent of Subway’s “five-dollar foot-long” jingle.

Watch Scarlett‘s monologue below, and watch her sketch in which she finds out her dog supports President Donald Trump here!



Scarlett Johansson 5th Monologue – SNL