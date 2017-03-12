Scarlett Johnsson Impersonates Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Top Stories
Sun, 12 March 2017 at 9:35 am

Scarlett Johansson channeled her inner Ivanka Trump for a sketch on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

She appeared in a commercial for a new fragrance named “Complicit.”

“Every man knows her name. Every woman knows her face. When she walks into a room, all eyes are on her. She’s Ivanka,” the voiceover says. “And a woman like her deserves a fragrance all her own. A scent made just for her. Because she’s beautiful, she’s powerful…she’s complicit.”

Watch below!

In case you missed it, be sure to watch ScarJo‘s opening monologue too!

WHAT DID YOU THINK of Scarlett’s Ivanka impression?


Complicit – SNL

Click inside to watch the rest of Scarlett Johnsson’s SNL skits…


Olive Garden – SNL

Funeral Service – SNL

A Sketch For Women – SNL

Shanice Goodwin Ninja-Rivals – SNL

Shud the Mermaid – SNL

Translator – SNL

Opening Monologue – SNL

Zoo Photographer – SNL
