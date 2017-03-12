Scarlett Johnsson Impersonates Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Scarlett Johansson channeled her inner Ivanka Trump for a sketch on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

She appeared in a commercial for a new fragrance named “Complicit.”

“Every man knows her name. Every woman knows her face. When she walks into a room, all eyes are on her. She’s Ivanka,” the voiceover says. “And a woman like her deserves a fragrance all her own. A scent made just for her. Because she’s beautiful, she’s powerful…she’s complicit.”

Watch below!

In case you missed it, be sure to watch ScarJo‘s opening monologue too!

