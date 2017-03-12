Seth Rogen Brings AMC's 'Preacher' to SXSW Festival 2017

Seth Rogen is busy promoting his new show Preacher.

The 34-year-old actor attended the panel discussion and red carpet during 2017 SXSW Festival on Saturday (March 11) in Austin, Texas.

Based on the popular, cult comic book franchise of the same name, Preacher “is a supernatural, twisted and darkly comedic drama that follows a West Texas preacher named Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), who is inhabited by a mysterious entity which causes him to develop a highly unusual power.”

“Jesse, his badass ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga) and an Irish vagabond named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) come together and when they do, they are thrust into a crazy world populated by a cast of characters from Heaven, Hell and everywhere in between.”

Seth is one of the producers.