'SNL': Alec Baldwin Returns as Trump to Tackle Alien Invasion - Watch Now! (Video)

Alec Baldwin reprised his role as President Donald Trump in tonight’s Saturday Night Live cold open!

This week, the 58-year-old actor portrayed what would happen if an alien invasion occurred under Trump‘s presidency – and it wasn’t exactly a dream scenario.

In the clip, Alec‘s Trump discusses his thoughts with army troopers, including SNL‘s Kenan Thompson, though they have nothing to do with the situation at hand.

When Alec‘s Trump finds out that aliens have vaporized California, he replies, “So I won the popular vote?”

“The aliens are already here, they’ve been hiding in this country for hundreds of years,” he adds. “They’re shape-shifters, they look like regular people but they’re aliens.”

Alec‘s Trump then goes on to talk about Arnold Schwarzenegger, Trump Tower, the media, and more.

Watch below!



Alien Attack Cold Open – SNL

