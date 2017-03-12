'SNL': Scarlett Johansson Finds Out Her Talking Dog is a Trump Supporter - Watch Now! (Video)
Scarlett Johansson finally got to hear her dog’s thoughts in tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live!
The episode marked the 32-year-old actress’s fifth time hosting the comedy sketch show.
In the skit, Scarlett watches as her dog Max wears a helmet created by herself and other scientists, allowing humans to hear what’s going through his mind.
To her horror, she learns that her dog has been a big fan of President Donald Trump all along.
“I like park, and leash, and I like Trump. He’s my man,” Max, voiced by SNL‘s Beck Bennett, says.
“It must be a translation error, some kind of glitch,” Scarlett replies.
Watch a clip below!
“WHAT did your dog just say?!” #SNL pic.twitter.com/rGHLZ6FZ5U
— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 12, 2017