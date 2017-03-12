Top Stories
Joshua Jackson Kisses Mystery Woman During Romantic Dinner

Victoria Beckham Visits the Louvre with Brooklyn & His Ex

Are Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

Johnny Manziel Is Engaged - See His Girlfriend's Ring

Sun, 12 March 2017 at 3:59 am

'SNL': Scarlett Johansson Finds Out Her Talking Dog is a Trump Supporter - Watch Now! (Video)

Scarlett Johansson finally got to hear her dog’s thoughts in tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live!

The episode marked the 32-year-old actress’s fifth time hosting the comedy sketch show.

In the skit, Scarlett watches as her dog Max wears a helmet created by herself and other scientists, allowing humans to hear what’s going through his mind.

To her horror, she learns that her dog has been a big fan of President Donald Trump all along.

“I like park, and leash, and I like Trump. He’s my man,” Max, voiced by SNL‘s Beck Bennett, says.

“It must be a translation error, some kind of glitch,” Scarlett replies.

Watch a clip below!
