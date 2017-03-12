Sophie Turner & Maisie Williams Are Set for Apple Music's 'Carpool Karaoke' Series!

Get ready for less drama and more fun Game of Thrones fans!

Stark girls Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are filming for Carpool Karaoke, the series.

The actresses are in Austin, Tex., for the 2017 SXSW Festival, and took to the official Carpool Karaoke Twitter account to announce they will be filming.

“Hey, Sophie and Maisie. Or Maisie and Sophie. And we’re at SXSW. and we’re about to do Carpool Karaoke for Apple Music,” the girls said in a video. Check it out below!

While at SXSW, Sophie and Maisie surprised some lucky fans at the HBO: The Escape exhibit.