Top Stories
Lady Gaga &amp; Boyfriend Christian Carino Hit the Studio Together

Lady Gaga & Boyfriend Christian Carino Hit the Studio Together

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Jack Huston to Replace Daniel Craig in James Bond Movies?

Jack Huston to Replace Daniel Craig in James Bond Movies?

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Sun, 12 March 2017 at 3:12 pm

Sophie Turner & Maisie Williams Are Set for Apple Music's 'Carpool Karaoke' Series!

Sophie Turner & Maisie Williams Are Set for Apple Music's 'Carpool Karaoke' Series!

Get ready for less drama and more fun Game of Thrones fans!

Stark girls Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are filming for Carpool Karaoke, the series.

The actresses are in Austin, Tex., for the 2017 SXSW Festival, and took to the official Carpool Karaoke Twitter account to announce they will be filming.

“Hey, Sophie and Maisie. Or Maisie and Sophie. And we’re at SXSW. and we’re about to do Carpool Karaoke for Apple Music,” the girls said in a video. Check it out below!

While at SXSW, Sophie and Maisie surprised some lucky fans at the HBO: The Escape exhibit.

Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Mario Mitsis, Lia Toby; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here