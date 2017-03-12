Sun, 12 March 2017 at 7:08 pm
'The Bachelor' Finale Photos - Nick Has Final Dates with Raven & Vanessa!
The Bachelor finale photos are here and they’re getting us so pumped for the big episode!
Nick Viall has two women left in the competition – Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi. The episode sees them still all-together in Finland. Raven and Nick go ice skating on their final date, while Vanessa and Nick go on a hike to Santa Claus’ workshop!
The final rose ceremony is set to take place on Monday (March 13) on ABC – tune in to see who Nick chooses!
