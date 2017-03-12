Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Boyfriend Jeff Leatham Are Engaged!

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Jack Huston to Replace Daniel Craig in James Bond Movies?

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Sun, 12 March 2017 at 7:08 pm

'The Bachelor' Finale Photos - Nick Has Final Dates with Raven & Vanessa!

'The Bachelor' Finale Photos - Nick Has Final Dates with Raven & Vanessa!

The Bachelor finale photos are here and they’re getting us so pumped for the big episode!

Nick Viall has two women left in the competition – Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi. The episode sees them still all-together in Finland. Raven and Nick go ice skating on their final date, while Vanessa and Nick go on a hike to Santa Claus’ workshop!

ALSO READ: The Bachelor Finale Will Be ‘Historic’!

The final rose ceremony is set to take place on Monday (March 13) on ABC – tune in to see who Nick chooses!
bachelor finale photos 01
bachelor finale photos 02
bachelor finale photos 03
bachelor finale photos 04
bachelor finale photos 05
bachelor finale photos 06
bachelor finale photos 07
bachelor finale photos 08
bachelor finale photos 09
bachelor finale photos 10
bachelor finale photos 11
bachelor finale photos 12
bachelor finale photos 13
bachelor finale photos 14
bachelor finale photos 15
bachelor finale photos 16
bachelor finale photos 17
bachelor finale photos 18
bachelor finale photos 19
bachelor finale photos 20
bachelor finale photos 21
bachelor finale photos 22
bachelor finale photos 23
bachelor finale photos 24
bachelor finale photos 25
bachelor finale photos 26
bachelor finale photos 27

Photos: ABC
