Tyra Banks Set as 'America's Got Talent' Host, Will Replace Nick Cannon

Tyra Banks has been announced as the new host of America’s Got Talent.

The model and TV personality will be joined on the new season by previously announced judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel, who will all be returning for the new season.

“Surprise! TyTy is the new host of #AGT @nbcagt! Can’t wait 2work w/new fam @OfficialMelB @howiemandel @heidiklum & @SimonCowell,” Tyra tweeted out moments ago.

Tyra will be replacing Nick Cannon, who quit the show after NBC was considering firing him over a joke.