Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Boyfriend Jeff Leatham Are Engaged!

Colton Haynes & Boyfriend Jeff Leatham Are Engaged!

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Jack Huston to Replace Daniel Craig in James Bond Movies?

Jack Huston to Replace Daniel Craig in James Bond Movies?

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Sun, 12 March 2017 at 7:30 pm

Tyra Banks Set as 'America's Got Talent' Host, Will Replace Nick Cannon

Tyra Banks Set as 'America's Got Talent' Host, Will Replace Nick Cannon

Tyra Banks has been announced as the new host of America’s Got Talent.

The model and TV personality will be joined on the new season by previously announced judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel, who will all be returning for the new season.

“Surprise! TyTy is the new host of #AGT @nbcagt! Can’t wait 2work w/new fam @OfficialMelB @howiemandel @heidiklum & @SimonCowell,” Tyra tweeted out moments ago.

Tyra will be replacing Nick Cannon, who quit the show after NBC was considering firing him over a joke.
Just Jared on Facebook
tyra banks agt host 01
tyra banks agt host 02
tyra banks agt host 03
tyra banks agt host 04
tyra banks agt host 05

Photos: wenn
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Tyra Banks

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here