Mon, 13 March 2017 at 4:50 pm

'A Series of Unfortunate Events' Renewed at Netflix for Season 2 - Read Lemony Snicket's Note!

'A Series of Unfortunate Events' Renewed at Netflix for Season 2 - Read Lemony Snicket's Note!

A Series of Unfortunate Events has been renewed for a second season at Netflix!

The decision was announced via a letter from Lemony Snicket himself (which is the pen name of American novelist Daniel Handler, who wrote the series).

Netflix users were directed to a website to read the letter – titled “A Very Unfortunate Announcement.”

Neil Patrick Harris, Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, and more star.

Click inside to read the full letter from Lemony Snicket…

Dear Viewer,
It has come to my attention that, despite my repeated warnings, you have viewed the Netflix adaptation of my distressing work, known collectively as “A Seris of Unfortunate Events.” Some of you have even binged, a word which here mans, “Watched several episodes right in a row, despite having much better things to do with your time.”

To my horror, Netflix has been encouraged by this, and funneled their ill-gotten gains toward a second season of this unhappy and unnerving series. Even as we speak, set buildings, costume designers and trauma specialists are snapping into action, the better to bring you even more upsetting episodes, all because of your reputed enthusiasm for this grim so-called family programming.

I hope you’re happy. Because you won’t be, ever again.

With all due respect,
Lemony Snicket
series of unfortunate events renewed 01
series of unfortunate events renewed 02
series of unfortunate events renewed 03
series of unfortunate events renewed 04
series of unfortunate events renewed 05

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: A Series of Unfortunate Events, Neil Patrick Harris, Netflix

