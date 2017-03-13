Top Stories
Mon, 13 March 2017 at 7:04 pm

Adam Levine Gets In a Workout Before Big NYC Blizzard

Adam Levine Gets In a Workout Before Big NYC Blizzard

Adam Levine braves the very cold weather to get in workout at The DogPound gym in Manhattan.

The 37-year-old Maroon 5 singer and The Voice coach was seen bundled in a furry coat while heading with some pals to the gym on Monday (March 13) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adam Levine

Meanwhile, a big blizzard is set to hit New York City within the next couple hours – we hope Adam (and all those in the storm’s path) are safe and warm!
