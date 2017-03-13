Top Stories
'The Bachelor' 2017 Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

Angelina Jolie Continues to Fight for Those Who Are Victims of War Time Sex Crimes

Angelina Jolie is continuing to fight for those who have had a sexual act committed against them during times of war.

The 41-year-old actress, director, and activist was seen at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, England on Monday (March 13) to speak about the Time to Act initiative, which holds sexual offenders accountable for their crimes.

“When this kind of violence and abuse happens in peacetime, we are absolutely clear it is a crime that deserves to be punished by law,” Angelina told People. “But when it happens in the middle of a conflict, on a mass scale, with such brutal violence, it is treated as something impossible to prevent or somehow justified by the climate of war.”

“All of us here know that this is simply not good enough. We are tired of the excuses put forward, time and again, to justify neglecting crimes that disproportionately affect women and children, and that contribute to the holding back of women’s rights in many countries for generation after generation,” she added.

“We live in a world where tens of thousands, often hundreds of thousands can be raped,” Angelina added in her speech in London.
