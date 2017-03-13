Top Stories
Mon, 13 March 2017 at 1:49 pm

AnnaLynne McCord Opens Up About Being Raped At Age 18: 'I Thought It Was My Fault'

AnnaLynne McCord Opens Up About Being Raped At Age 18: 'I Thought It Was My Fault'

AnnaLynne McCord is opening up about being a victim of sexual abuse when she was 18-years-old.

“I was never raped in these scenarios that they tell you you’re going to get raped in,” the 29-year-old actress revealed during an interview with the BBC on International Women’s Day. “I was in my own home. Let a friend come stay at my place, because he needed to crash, and I woke up and my Southern hospitality, if you want to call it that, was being greatly taken advantage of. I woke up, he was inside me, and my whole body shut down.”

“For 10 years, I thought it was my fault. I didn’t fight back,” AnnaLynne added. “I found out recently due to my weird little studies of neuroscience that my body actually completely shut everything down and wouldn’t let me fight back because I thought that was the only way to cope with abuse. I wasn’t the one seeking any kind of solace or consolation from what happened — I pretended like it didn’t occur and went on with my life. I thought I was fine and continued ‘living,’ if you want to call that living.”

Pictured: AnnaLynne posing at the 2017 SXSW Festival‘s pop-up conference with Hormel Food, Natural Choice and Wholly Guacamole on Sunday (March 12) in Austin, Tex.

