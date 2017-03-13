Anne Hathaway Answers If She Thinks 'Ocean's Eight' Will Receive Similar Attention as 'Ghostbusters' Reboot

Anne Hathaway stops by the farmer’s market to grab some fresh food on Sunday (March 12) in Hollywood.

Recently, the 34-year-old actress spoke about her upcoming movie Ocean’s Eight, which features a female core cast. Anne was asked if she believes Ocean’s Eight will receive similar attention to the female reboot of Ghostbusters, which was subject to criticism.

“When I’m a second or a third lead in a film — usually the first and second leads are men — my character doesn’t feel political. But when I’m No. 1 on the call sheet, it suddenly becomes a “woman’s story” and it’s a statement. That’s the moment that we’re in. In this movie there are eight women starring, so it may well attract that sort of attention,” Anne told Time‘s Motto. “But good luck to any person who tries to take on Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett because you’re not going to win.”