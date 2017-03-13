'Big Bang Theory' Spin-Off 'Young Sheldon' Ordered By CBS!

CBS has officially ordered the upcoming series Young Sheldon, a spin-off of the hit series The Big Bang Theory.

Jim Parsons, who plays the adult version of the beloved character, will narrate the series and young actor Iain Armitage will play the lead role on the new show.

Iain is best known for playing Shailene Woodley‘s son on the HBO series Big Little Lies and for his YouTube video reviews of Broadway shows.

Young Sheldon follows Sheldon Cooper at the age of 9, living with his family in East Texas and going to high school. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan will also star.

Jim and his partner Todd Spiewak are executive producing the series with Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro.