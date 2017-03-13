Top Stories
Mon, 13 March 2017 at 11:50 am

Cara Delevingne Shares a Selfie with Her Cute Dog

Cara Delevingne Shares a Selfie with Her Cute Dog

Cara Delevingne wheels her luggage through LAX Airport after arriving in on Sunday (March 12) in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old actress and model jetted across the ocean from London!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cara Delevingne

Cara took to Instagram to post a cute photo of her cuddling with her dog Leo, and added the caption, “Twinsssssssssss,” with some heart emojis. She also posted the pic on Twitter with the caption, “I’ll miss you.”
