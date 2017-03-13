Chris Harrison Teases Spoilers for 'The Bachelor' Season Finale!

While talking about possible outcomes for Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor, host Chris Harrison teased how the suitor “might be the first bachelor in the history of this entire franchise to be left at the end.”

Chris gave an interview that aired on Good Morning America on Monday (March 13) and dished on what might happen on tonight’s episode.

“And believe me when I tell you, he knows that,” Chris added.

Nick has been rejected on The Bachelorette twice after making it to the final two on both seasons he appeared on and he also did not find love on Bachelor in Paradise. This is his fourth shot at love on the franchise and everyone is wondering if he’ll be successful!

We’ve gathered five possible ways that the should could end. Check it out now!