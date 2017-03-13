Top Stories
'The Bachelor' Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

Colton Haynes & Boyfriend Jeff Leatham Are Engaged!

Luke Evans Gives a 'Shirtless' Serenade of Adele's Song on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Mon, 13 March 2017 at 1:20 am

Chris Pratt Reviews 'Get Out': 'Go See That Movie!'

Chris Pratt and some of his Jurassic World sequel co-stars and crew members were treated to a private screening of Get Out in the UK while filming for the new movie.

The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram to praise the movie – he really, really loved it!

“Go. See. That. Movie,” Chris can be heard saying after turning the camera on his face.

“#jurassicworld2 Family Movie Night! “Get Out”–insane. Amazing job @JordanPeele and @UniversalPics 😱,” Bryce Dallas Howard, another star of Jurassic World, tweeted. See their reactions in another video here!

Jordan Peele‘s Get Out, starring Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams, is currently in theaters in the US.

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

Photos: Wenn
Chris Pratt, Get Out

