Mon, 13 March 2017 at 11:23 am

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes is back from his vacation to Mexico with new fiance Jeff Leatham!

The 28-year-old former Teen Wolf actor was spotted arriving at LAX Airport and flashing his incredibly sparkly engagement ring on Sunday night (March 12) in Los Angeles.

Colton and Jeff got engaged over the weekend during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“Overwhelmed by all of the love & support y’all have been sending @jeffleatham & I on our engagement,” Colton wrote on Instagram on Monday morning. “The fact that so many people love love as much as we do is truly inspiring and I feel so humbled. Who woulda thought that a lil ole kansas boy would meet a country boy from Utah & embark on journey that truly feels like on in the movies? I wish the same for everyone out there. No matter who you love…don’t be afraid to love hard :) #whatmoviesaremadeof #LoveWins ❤️🌹❤️💫💫💫”

10+ pictures inside of Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham at the airport…

colton haynes flashes engagement ring at airport jeff leatham 01
colton haynes flashes engagement ring at airport jeff leatham 02
colton haynes flashes engagement ring at airport jeff leatham 03
colton haynes flashes engagement ring at airport jeff leatham 04
colton haynes flashes engagement ring at airport jeff leatham 05
colton haynes flashes engagement ring at airport jeff leatham 06
colton haynes flashes engagement ring at airport jeff leatham 07
colton haynes flashes engagement ring at airport jeff leatham 08
colton haynes flashes engagement ring at airport jeff leatham 09
colton haynes flashes engagement ring at airport jeff leatham 10
colton haynes flashes engagement ring at airport jeff leatham 11

Photos: AKM-GSI
