'The Bachelor' 2017 Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

Mon, 13 March 2017 at 1:20 pm

'Come From Away,' Broadway's New 9/11 Musical, Opens to Rave Reviews!

'Come From Away,' Broadway's New 9/11 Musical, Opens to Rave Reviews!

Cast members of the new Broadway musical Come From AwayJenn Colella, Rodney Hicks, Chad Kimball, and Tamika Lawrence – pose together at the opening night after party on Sunday (March 12) at Gotham Hall in New York City.

The new musical takes place on and after September 11, 2001 and follows what happened to the 6,700 people whose flights were diverted to the Canadian island Newfoundland after they couldn’t land at their destinations.

The show is getting rave reviews and is destined to be a big hit on Broadway this season.

“Even the most stalwart cynics may have trouble staying dry-eyed during this portrait of heroic hospitality under extraordinary pressure,” Ben Brantley of The New York Times wrote in his glowing review.

Get your tickets for Come From Away right now before you can’t anymore!
