'Come From Away,' Broadway's New 9/11 Musical, Opens to Rave Reviews!

Cast members of the new Broadway musical Come From Away – Jenn Colella, Rodney Hicks, Chad Kimball, and Tamika Lawrence – pose together at the opening night after party on Sunday (March 12) at Gotham Hall in New York City.

The new musical takes place on and after September 11, 2001 and follows what happened to the 6,700 people whose flights were diverted to the Canadian island Newfoundland after they couldn’t land at their destinations.

The show is getting rave reviews and is destined to be a big hit on Broadway this season.

“Even the most stalwart cynics may have trouble staying dry-eyed during this portrait of heroic hospitality under extraordinary pressure,” Ben Brantley of The New York Times wrote in his glowing review.

Get your tickets for Come From Away right now before you can’t anymore!