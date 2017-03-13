Courteney Cox Unveils Some Shocking Ancestral Drama

Courteney Cox steps out to do some shopping over the weekend in Beverly Hills, Calif.

On this season of TLC’s Who Do You Think You Are?, Courteney makes an appearance to trace her maternal family line to discover that her 18 times great-grandfather lived in the Middle Ages in a castle Europe.

She comes to discover that her relative held the father of a King prisoner!

“My 18 times great-grandfather, Thomas Lord Berkeley, is holding the king’s father prisoner,” Courteney says in the newly released clip. “Well, this is getting juicy.”

