Cristiano Ronaldo Sunbathes Shirtless In His Underwear!

Cristiano Ronaldo gives photographs the thumbs up while attending a photo call and press conference for the launch of CR7 Clubs held on Monday (March 13) in Madrid, Spain.

The 32-year-old soccer star has teamed up with Crunch Fitness for the new fitness initiative, which combines Crunch’s “No Judgments” philosophy with Ronaldo’s CR7 Live Life Fit attitude, taking their trademark fusion of fitness meets athletics to a global level.

“I am very excited about this incredible CR7 Fitness Club venture with Crunch Fitness. We are able to offer great health and fitness to everyone at a reasonable price and members can use the same fitness equipment that I use!,” Cristiano said in the press release.

