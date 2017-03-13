Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Dave Franco &amp; Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

Mon, 13 March 2017 at 10:27 pm

Danielle Macdonald Premieres 'Patti Cake$' at SXSW 2017

Danielle Macdonald Premieres 'Patti Cake$' at SXSW 2017

Danielle Macdonald was totally glowing at the premiere of her new movie Patti Cake$ at the 2017 SXSW Festival!

The 25-year-old Sundance breakout actress looked gorgeous in red, white, and black at the event held on Monday (March 13) in Austin, Texas.

She was joined by Patti Cake$ director Geremy Jasper, who was seen planting a kiss on her head.

Actor Jonathan Tucker also spotted Danielle on the red carpet and snapped a selfie.

At the 2017 Sundance Film Festival last month, Patti Cake$ sparked a $10 million bidding war just hours after its premiere and received two standing ovations!

The hip-hop inspired film follows aspiring rapper Patricia Dombrowski, a.k.a. Killa P, a.k.a. Patti Cake$, who is fighting an unlikely quest for glory in her downtrodden hometown in New Jersey.

