Mon, 13 March 2017 at 12:54 pm

David Boreanaz & Son Jaden Root for 76ers in Los Angeles!

David Boreanaz & Son Jaden Root for 76ers in Los Angeles!

David Boreanaz and his son Jaden sit in the stands while watching the Philadelphia 76ers take on home team Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center on Sunday (March 12) in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old Bones actor and Jaden, 14, were rooting for the 76ers and their team squeaked out a win 117-116.

David grew up in Philly and he took to Twitter to comment on another Philadelphia team’s game over the weekend.

“5.6 seconds @NHLFlyers 5.6 and the shine box looks good right about now. #Stings,” he tweeted about the city’s hockey team, the Flyers. The team lost to the Boston Bruins that day.
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, David Boreanaz, Jaden Boreanaz

