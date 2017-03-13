Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Dave Franco & Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

Mon, 13 March 2017 at 11:59 pm

Diane Kruger Visits Rumored Boyfriend Norman Reedus in Barcelona

Diane Kruger Visits Rumored Boyfriend Norman Reedus in Barcelona

It looks like Norman Reedus may have a special visitor in Spain – his rumored girlfriend Diane Kruger!

Both Norman and Diane were spotted out and about on Monday (March 13) in Barcelona, Spain.

While Norman has been in the city for a few days doing The Walking Dead promo, Diane has been keeping undercover while enjoying the sights of the city.

Although the couple have yet to be spotted together in Barcelona, dating rumors have been swirling for several months.

They were recently seen spending time together in NYC.
