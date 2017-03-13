Top Stories
'The Bachelor' 2017 Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

'The Bachelor' 2017 Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

Mon, 13 March 2017 at 5:40 pm

'Doctor Who' Season 10 Trailer Is Here - Watch Now!

'Doctor Who' Season 10 Trailer Is Here - Watch Now!

The full trailer for the upcoming 10th season of Doctor Who has been released!

This will be the final season for Peter Capaldi and also the first season for his new companion, Pearl Mackie.

The new season will premiere on Saturday, April 15 at 9/8c on BBC America. “This is the gateway to everything that ever was or ever can be. This is Doctor Who Season 10,” the network teased in the caption for the trailer.

The Doctor Who spin-off series Class will debut in the U.S. right after the season 10 premiere.


OFFICIAL TRAILER | Doctor Who Season 10
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: BBC America
Posted to: Doctor Who, Matt Lucas, Pearl Mackie, Peter Capaldi, Television, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here