'Doctor Who' Season 10 Trailer Is Here - Watch Now!

The full trailer for the upcoming 10th season of Doctor Who has been released!

This will be the final season for Peter Capaldi and also the first season for his new companion, Pearl Mackie.

The new season will premiere on Saturday, April 15 at 9/8c on BBC America. “This is the gateway to everything that ever was or ever can be. This is Doctor Who Season 10,” the network teased in the caption for the trailer.

The Doctor Who spin-off series Class will debut in the U.S. right after the season 10 premiere.



OFFICIAL TRAILER | Doctor Who Season 10