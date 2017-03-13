Emilia Clarke Is Dolce&Gabbana's New Face of 'The One'

Emilia Clarke has been selected as the new face of Dolce&Gabbana‘s The One fragrance.

The 30-year-old Game of Thrones actress will begin her stint with the brand in September 2017 to help launch the new Eau de Toilette

“Emilia Clarke embodies perfectly the Dolce&Gabbana woman: she is radiant and lively. Her personality and natural beauty will capture the essence of this new campaign: joyful, spontaneous and full of life. She is The One!” the brand’s designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana said in a statement.

As The One Eau de Parfum, The One Eau de Toilette is an enchanting, sensual and feminine scent but with an added dose of freshness, and showcasing the key ingredient of madonna lily.

We can’t wait to see Emilia in the campaign, as well as the upcoming season of Game of Thrones!