Emma Watson Reveals a Hidden Message in 'Beauty & the Beast'

Emma Watson is bringing Beauty and the Beast to the Big Apple!

The 26-year-old actress stepped out in a gorgeous black gown at the premiere on Monday night (March 13) in New York City.

She was joined by Dan Stevens, Josh Gad, Josh Groban, Audra McDonald, Stanley Tucci and Ewan McGregor.

Emma recently opened up about how her character Belle’s love of books holds an important hidden meaning.

“[Books are] so powerful and they have the ability to change your life and your outlook, and this story really speaks to that, the sacred nature of books and their ability to transport you and empower you,” she told Mashable.

Emma added, “We still live in a world where there are probably over 80 million girls who won’t get to go to school just because of their gender.”

10+ pictures inside from the Beauty and the Beast premiere…

