Mon, 13 March 2017 at 10:37 pm

Eva Longoria Gets Sultry on Photo Shoot Set!

Eva Longoria Gets Sultry on Photo Shoot Set!

Eva Longoria showed off her incredible figure on the set of a photo shoot!

The 41-year-old actress was spotted at Milk Studios on Monday afternoon (March 13) in Los Angeles.

Eva had several super sultry outfit changes, including a leopard swimsuit with a cropped white jacket and a laced black bodysuit.

That same day, Eva announced the launch of her clothing line’s spring collection!

“I’m so excited to announce that my collection is now at @HSN just in time for spring! I want to know from you what piece you are most excited about! Let me know in the comments! Check it out on HSN now!” Eva wrote on her Instagram.

Photos: AKM/GSI
