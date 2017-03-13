'Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' Will Get a Sequel Without Rooney Mara

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo will finally be getting a sequel, but Rooney Mara will not be playing Lisbeth Salander in the film.

A new cast will be introduced for the upcoming adaptation of The Girl in the Spider’s Web, the fourth novel in the series. David Lagercrantz wrote the novel to continue the franchise after author Stieg Larsson passed away.

Fede Alvarez, who directed Don’t Breathe, will be directing the upcoming movie.

“I’m hugely excited and grateful for this opportunity. Sony has become family to me, and I can’t think of a more thrilling project to celebrate our relationship. Lisbeth Salander is the kind of character any director dreams of bringing to life. We’ve got a great script and now comes the most fun part — finding our Lisbeth,” Fede said in a statement to BuzzFeed.

Daniel Craig, who played investigative journalist Mikael Blomkvist in the 2011 David Fincher movie, is also not expected to return.