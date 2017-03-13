Hailey Baldwin Says Her Dad's Opinion of Trump Has Changed

Hailey Baldwin is opening up about her father Stephen Baldwin‘s support for Donald Trump throughout the presidential election and how she doesn’t hold his views against him.

“It was a very big issue for me, but my dad’s still my dad,” the 20-year-old model told The Times magazine.

“I would never let politics get in the way of family. It’s over now, and his opinions have changed with how everything’s now unfolding,” Hailey said about how her dad’s opinion of Trump has changed since the election.

Stephen has previously voiced his support for Trump and even bashed his brother Alec Baldwin‘s portrayal of the president on Saturday Night Live.

