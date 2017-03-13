Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

Mon, 13 March 2017 at 9:13 pm

Hailey Baldwin Says Her Dad's Opinion of Trump Has Changed

Hailey Baldwin Says Her Dad's Opinion of Trump Has Changed

Hailey Baldwin is opening up about her father Stephen Baldwin‘s support for Donald Trump throughout the presidential election and how she doesn’t hold his views against him.

“It was a very big issue for me, but my dad’s still my dad,” the 20-year-old model told The Times magazine.

“I would never let politics get in the way of family. It’s over now, and his opinions have changed with how everything’s now unfolding,” Hailey said about how her dad’s opinion of Trump has changed since the election.

Stephen has previously voiced his support for Trump and even bashed his brother Alec Baldwin‘s portrayal of the president on Saturday Night Live.

To read what Hailey said about social media making her feel depressed, visit JustJaredJR.com
Just Jared on Facebook
hailey baldwin says her dads opinion of trump has changed 01
hailey baldwin says her dads opinion of trump has changed 02
hailey baldwin says her dads opinion of trump has changed 03
hailey baldwin says her dads opinion of trump has changed 04
hailey baldwin says her dads opinion of trump has changed 05

Photos: Getty, WENN, Sony Pictures
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin, Stephen Baldwin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here