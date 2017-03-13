Hailey Baldwin Tells People To 'Worry About Yourself'

Hailey Baldwin rocks a pair of purple joggers as she leaves Catch LA restaurant on Saturday night (March 11) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 20-year-old model was joined by her father Stephen for a dinner date.

The day before, Hailey joined Jordan Clarkson for a lunch date at Jon & Vinny’s in LA. While waiting for their ride, the pair acted a little silly and goofed off.

Earlier in the week, Hailey took to Twitter to just vent a little about some stuff she was seeing online about herself.

“Listen to some hillsong united pray a lil and worry about yourself y’all,” she wrote.