Hanson Announces 25th Anniversary World Tour - Dates & Venues!

For their 25th anniversary as a band, Hanson just announced they’re going on a world tour!

“Making music together for 25 years is a milestone that we had to acknowledge, and what better way to do it than with an anniversary tour,” Taylor Hanson said in a statement about the Middle of Everywhere 25th Anniversary World Tour (via EW).

“This year is not only about the two decades of music,” Isaac Hanson continued, adding, “it’s about celebrating the incredible community of fans who have been with us, singing along year after year.”

The band consists of brothers Isaac, Taylor, and Zac.

Click inside for a full list of dates and venues…

June 1 – Cologne GERMANY – Gloria

June 2 – Amsterdam NETHERLANDS – Paradiso

June 3 – Hamburg, Germany – Mojo

June 5 – Paris, France – La Cigale

June 7 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

June 9 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix

June 10 – London, England – Shepards Bush Empire

September 12 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

September 13 – Austin, TX – Emos East

September 15 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater

September 16 – Nashville, TN – Wildhorse Saloon

September 17 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

September 19 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

September 20 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

September 22 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

September 23 – Norfolk, VA – Norva

September 24 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

September 26 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues

September 27 – Pittsburgh, PA – Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

September 28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

September 30 – New York, NY – Playstation Theater

October 1 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues

October 2 – Montreal, QC CANADA – Corona

October 4 – Toronto, ON CANADA – Danford Music Hall

October 6 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews

October 7 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

October 8 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

October 10 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

October 11 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

October 12 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theatre

October 14 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

October 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Depot

October 17 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune

October 18 – Vancouver, BC CANADA – Vogue Theatre

October 19 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre

October 21 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

October 22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Mayan

October 24 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues

October 25 – Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues

October 27 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues