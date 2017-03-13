Is 'New Girl' Ending? Jake Johnson Clarifies His Comments

Jake Johnson is speaking out after comments he made about the end of his Fox comedy New Girl were taken out of context.

The 38-year-old actor was asked if the show will be coming back for a seventh season and he reportedly told The Daily Beast that the show is almost certainly “done” after the sixth season finale.

“Fox won’t tell us [whether the show will be renewed],” Jake said. “But we shot a finale where, if this was the end, the core fan base would be OK.”

Jake took to Twitter over the weekend to clarify the comments and say that he really doesn’t know if the show will be back or not.

“Let’s be clear. I have no idea if NG is coming back. I was doing an interview for #WinItAll & was asked my guess. We’ve been told it’s 50/50,” he tweeted.

The season six finale airs on April 4.