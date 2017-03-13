Jai Courtney Is So Hot in Wet T-Shirt for 'GQ Australia'!

Jai Courtney takes the cover of GQ Australia‘s new issue, on newsstands now.

Here’s what the 31-year-old actor had to share:

On his girlfriend of two years, Mecki Dent: “I feel I’ve met the woman of my dreams and this is it, I hope. And I’m not afraid to say that because I’m a lover by nature. And I’m lucky to have found someone who supports what I do, but who also challenges it. We have a healthy, balanced household – it’s supportive but also fiery and passionate. We’re having a lot of fun and I see a bright future.”



On his life philosophy: “And life for me, if you really want to get into it, is about that – about finding what it is you love, those people you love, and just running with it. The truth is, I have no idea where I’m going, who does, and if all this goes away tomorrow, I know I’ll be all right because at the centre of it all, I know what’s important to me, who’s important to me and that stretches far beyond work.”

On growing up in Australia: “Being a guy who’d come up around sport and hung out with guys of that nature, and with my behavioural inclinations, I genuinely thought it was all playing against my ability to get into theatre and study this stuff. I thought I was the wrong type of person, but then you realise not fitting a stereotype can be an advantage. I looked at other Aussie actors at that time, people I could relate to such as Hugh Jackman, who was the biggest international success to come out of WAAPA. He was a bit of a hero along with Russell Crowe and Sam Worthington. And I found it comforting to look at them and see that you could be a bloke, and it could fucking work for you. Once I was alright with that, then it felt like I wasn’t an imposter trying to fake being someone else.”

