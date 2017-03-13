Top Stories
Mon, 13 March 2017 at 12:32 pm

Jaime King & Odette Annable Make It A Family Affair At Emily & Meritt for Pottery Barn Kids Collection Celebration!

Jaime King & Odette Annable Make It A Family Affair At Emily & Meritt for Pottery Barn Kids Collection Celebration!

It was quite the adorable family affair at Pottery Barn Kids and Emily & Meritt‘s collaboration celebration!

Jaime King and Odette Annable stepped out to get a first glimpse of the collection at a special outdoor launch presentation soiree held on Saturday (March 11) at The Lodge in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jaime was joined by her husband Kyle Newman, their two sons – James Knight, 3, and Leo Thames, 1 – and Odette‘s husband Dave and their daughter Charlie Mae.

Playing off the collections, guests enjoyed kid friendly activities such as super hero mask + cape crafts and dress-up, face painting, a balloon artist, shows from a magician and s’mores.
Photos: Startraksphoto
