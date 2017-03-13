Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton Share a Passionate Kiss

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his wife Hilarie Burton share a passionate kiss on the beach on Monday (March 13) in Barcelona, Spain.

The 50-year-old The Walking Dead actor and the 34-year-old former One Tree Hill actress were joined for the trip by their seven-year-old son Augustus (not pictured).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilarie Burton

The family is in Europe right now while Jeffrey tours around promoting the current season of The Walking Dead. He was joined by castmates at an event in Madrid a few days ago!