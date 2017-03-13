Top Stories
'The Bachelor' 2017 Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

Justin Bieber Hangs Out on a Yacht with Lots of Models (Photos)

Mon, 13 March 2017 at 10:59 am

Jennifer Lopez Posts & Deletes Selfie with Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez Posts & Deletes Selfie with Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez made her relationship with new boyfriend Alex Rodriguez official on Instagram over the weekend, but then quickly changed her mind and deleted the photo minutes later.

The 47-year-old entertainer posted a selfie of her and Alex on her Instagram story on Sunday night (March 12) during their romantic trip to the Bahamas.

Alex, 41, is seen resting his hand on top of Jen‘s head while his face is obscured behind hers. See the photo in the gallery!

The new couple spent the weekend at the exclusive Bakers Bay Gold & Ocean Club.
Photos: Getty, Instagram
