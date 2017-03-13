Jennifer Lopez Puts Toned Body on Display in the Bahamas!

Jennifer Lopez wears a neon green sports bra while hanging around after a workout on Sunday (March 12) in the Bahamas.

The 47-year-old entertainer put her toned body on display after working on her fitness during her vacation at the Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club.

Jennifer went on a romantic vacation with her new boyfriend Alex Rodriguez over the weekend.

On Sunday night, JLo took to her Instagram story to share a selfie of her and Alex, but she quickly deleted it. Thankfully, fans screencapped it before it went away!