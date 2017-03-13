Top Stories
Joe Jonas Is Back In The U.S. After Trip To Europe

Joe Jonas wears a Budweiser shirt while out and about on Sunday (March 12) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old musician was joined by a couple friends for some afternoon shopping.

Joe just got back from a trip to Europe. He attended some fashion shows and spent time with his brothers Nick and Kevin, as well as with his girlfriend Sophie Turner.

“Brothers Take London,” Joe captioned a pic with his brothers. Nick also posted the same pic, captioning his, “Bro time.” Check it out below!

