'The Bachelor' 2017 Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

Justin Bieber Hangs Out on a Yacht with Lots of Models (Photos)

Mon, 13 March 2017 at 1:10 pm

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Celebrates Son's Basketball Win with Elaine's 'Seinfeld' Dance Video!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus had a great way to celebrate her son Charlie‘s basketball win at Northwestern.

The team clinched the school’s spot in the NCAA March Madness Tournament for the first time in school history!

“We’re going to the dance, boys! @NUMensBball making history! #proud #B1GCats #poundtherock #NCAA @marchmadness,” Julia posted on Twitter, along with a gif of the famous Elaine dance from Seinfeld!

Photos: Getty
