Julia Louis-Dreyfus Celebrates Son's Basketball Win with Elaine's 'Seinfeld' Dance Video!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus had a great way to celebrate her son Charlie‘s basketball win at Northwestern.

The team clinched the school’s spot in the NCAA March Madness Tournament for the first time in school history!

“We’re going to the dance, boys! @NUMensBball making history! #proud #B1GCats #poundtherock #NCAA @marchmadness,” Julia posted on Twitter, along with a gif of the famous Elaine dance from Seinfeld!

Click inside to see a video of Julia at the game…