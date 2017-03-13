Kaia & Presley Gerber Made The Honor Roll at School!

Kaia Gerber and her older brother Presley wait for their ride outside of Barneys New York on Saturday (March 11) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The model siblings kept it casual in matching blues.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kaia Gerber

Kaia and Presley recently received a big honor at school – they both made the honor roll!

Their proud dad Rande Gerber posted a photo of their certificates on his Instagram page.

“Brains courtesy of @cindycrawford..” he captioned the photo. Check it out

below!