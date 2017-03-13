Kate Mara Can't Wait to Enjoy a Budweiser on Mars One Day

Kate Mara poses with astronaut Clay Anderson at the Budweiser “Bud on Mars” panel discussion during the SXSW Interactive Festival on Saturday (March 11) in Austin, Tex.

The panel focused on future space colonization and Budweiser’s long-term commitment to be the first beer on Mars. Kate, who starred in the space movie The Martian, moderated the panel.

“Can’t wait to enjoy @Budweiser on Mars one day!Great time hosting&discussing beer in space #SXSW,” Kate tweeted.

“With this bold, new dream Budweiser is celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit in which our iconic brand was founded upon. Through our relentless focus on quality and innovation, Budweiser can today be enjoyed in every corner of the world, but we now believe it is time for the King of Beers to set its sights on its next destination. When the dream of colonizing Mars becomes a reality, Budweiser will be there to toast the next great step for mankind,” Ricardo Marques, vice president, Budweiser, said in a statement.