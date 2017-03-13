Kendall Jenner Breaks Down All Her Fashion Week Looks - Watch Now!
Kendall Jenner is back in Los Angeles after a quick trip to Miami.
The 21-year-old model, who landed at LAX Airport on Monday (March 13), just had a whirlwind several weeks doing fashion shows around the world in New York, Paris, and more.
Today, Kendall took to Twitter to upload a video of all her best looks from the Fashion Weeks, highlighting what she wore off-duty.
Check out the video below.
all my off-runway looks during fashion month
full breakdown: https://t.co/PACpWCR88Q pic.twitter.com/2zFaYW2BVZ
— Kendall (@KendallJenner) March 13, 2017