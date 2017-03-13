Kendall Jenner Breaks Down All Her Fashion Week Looks - Watch Now!

Kendall Jenner is back in Los Angeles after a quick trip to Miami.

The 21-year-old model, who landed at LAX Airport on Monday (March 13), just had a whirlwind several weeks doing fashion shows around the world in New York, Paris, and more.

Today, Kendall took to Twitter to upload a video of all her best looks from the Fashion Weeks, highlighting what she wore off-duty.

Check out the video below.