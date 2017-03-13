Top Stories
Mon, 13 March 2017 at 5:20 pm

Kendall Jenner Breaks Down All Her Fashion Week Looks - Watch Now!

Kendall Jenner Breaks Down All Her Fashion Week Looks - Watch Now!

Kendall Jenner is back in Los Angeles after a quick trip to Miami.

The 21-year-old model, who landed at LAX Airport on Monday (March 13), just had a whirlwind several weeks doing fashion shows around the world in New York, Paris, and more.

Today, Kendall took to Twitter to upload a video of all her best looks from the Fashion Weeks, highlighting what she wore off-duty.

Check out the video below.
kendall jenner arrives at lax airport 01
kendall jenner arrives at lax airport 02
kendall jenner arrives at lax airport 03
kendall jenner arrives at lax airport 04
kendall jenner arrives at lax airport 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Kendall Jenner

