Lea Michele Reveals 'Places' Album Cover & Release Date!

Lea Michele has unveiled the cover artwork for her new album Places and also revealed when it will be released!

The album will hit stores and digital retailers on April 28.

Lea‘s album will be available for pre-order starting TONIGHT (March 13) at midnight ET/9pm PT.

Fans who go to see Lea on her upcoming mini-tour will be able to memorize all of the new songs before they see her as the dates all are after the album drops!

Make sure to listen to “Love Is Alive,” the first single from Places.