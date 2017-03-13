Top Stories
'The Bachelor' 2017 Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

'The Bachelor' 2017 Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

Justin Bieber Hangs Out on a Yacht with Lots of Models (Photos)

Justin Bieber Hangs Out on a Yacht with Lots of Models (Photos)

Mon, 13 March 2017 at 12:23 pm

Lea Michele Reveals 'Places' Album Cover & Release Date!

Lea Michele Reveals 'Places' Album Cover & Release Date!

Lea Michele has unveiled the cover artwork for her new album Places and also revealed when it will be released!

The album will hit stores and digital retailers on April 28.

Lea‘s album will be available for pre-order starting TONIGHT (March 13) at midnight ET/9pm PT.

Fans who go to see Lea on her upcoming mini-tour will be able to memorize all of the new songs before they see her as the dates all are after the album drops!

Make sure to listen to “Love Is Alive,” the first single from Places.
Just Jared on Facebook
lea michele places album cover

Photos: Eric Ray Davidson
Posted to: Lea Michele, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here