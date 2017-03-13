Maisie Williams Was Part of 'Game Of Thrones' Most Expensive Death Scene

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner get into a group photo while attending the Game of Thrones panel during the 2017 SXSW Festival on Sunday (March 12) in Austin, Tex.

The Stark girls were joined by showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, as well as former Vice President Joe Biden, and his wife Jill.

While at the panel, Sophie and Maisie served as moderators and found out which character’s death scene was the most expensive, and it was all because of Maisie!

Meryn Trant’s death, where his throat was slit and he was stabbed in the eyes by Arya (Williams).

“She couldn’t really poke out his eyes,” David said with a laugh for the reason why it was the most expensive.