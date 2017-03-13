Top Stories
'The Bachelor' 2017 Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

Mon, 13 March 2017 at 1:55 pm

Malia Obama Steps Out in Freezing Cold New York City

Malia Obama is braving the freezing cold weather in New York City!

The 18-year-old former First Daughter was en route to her internship on Monday (March 13), and weather is hovering in the low 30s.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Malia Obama

Malia has been interning at movie producer Harvey Weinstein‘s company this winter while on her gap year from Harvard University. She’ll be in attendance at the prestigious Ivy League school after her gap year.

See the newest photos of Malia Obama in New York City…
malia obama braves freezing temperatures 01
malia obama braves freezing temperatures 02
malia obama braves freezing temperatures 03
malia obama braves freezing temperatures 04
malia obama braves freezing temperatures 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Malia Obama

