Malia Obama Steps Out in Freezing Cold New York City

Malia Obama is braving the freezing cold weather in New York City!

The 18-year-old former First Daughter was en route to her internship on Monday (March 13), and weather is hovering in the low 30s.

Malia has been interning at movie producer Harvey Weinstein‘s company this winter while on her gap year from Harvard University. She’ll be in attendance at the prestigious Ivy League school after her gap year.

